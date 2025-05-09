Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Two-Way ANOVA Two-Way ANOVA is a statistical method used to determine the effect of two independent categorical variables on a continuous dependent variable. It allows researchers to analyze the interaction between the two factors and their individual effects, providing a more comprehensive understanding of the data. In this case, the two factors could be the type of car (small, midsize, large, SUV) and the femur (left or right), which influence the crash test forces. Recommended video: Guided course 03:50 03:50 Probabilities Between Two Values

Interaction Effects Interaction effects occur when the effect of one independent variable on the dependent variable differs depending on the level of another independent variable. In the context of the crash test data, it is essential to assess whether the impact of car size on femur forces varies between the left and right femurs. Identifying these interactions helps in understanding how different factors work together to influence outcomes. Recommended video: Guided course 05:48 05:48 Introduction to Matched Pairs Example 1