Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 12.1.3a
a. What is an interaction between two factors?
1
An interaction between two factors occurs when the effect of one factor on the response variable depends on the level of the other factor. This means that the combined influence of the two factors is not simply additive but instead depends on their specific combination.
To identify an interaction, consider a two-way ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) framework. In this analysis, the response variable is influenced by two independent factors, and the interaction term tests whether the effect of one factor changes across the levels of the other factor.
Mathematically, the interaction term in a two-way ANOVA model can be represented as: y = μ + α_i + β_j + (αβ)_{ij} + ε, where (αβ)_{ij} represents the interaction effect between factor A (α) and factor B (β).
Graphically, an interaction can often be visualized using an interaction plot. If the lines representing the levels of one factor are not parallel, it suggests the presence of an interaction between the two factors.
In practice, the presence of an interaction is tested using hypothesis testing. The null hypothesis (H₀) states that there is no interaction effect, while the alternative hypothesis (H₁) states that an interaction effect exists. The p-value from the test determines whether the interaction is statistically significant.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Interaction Effect
An interaction effect occurs when the effect of one independent variable on a dependent variable differs depending on the level of another independent variable. This means that the combined influence of two factors is not simply additive; instead, their interaction can enhance or diminish the effect of each factor when considered alone.
Factors in Experimental Design
In experimental design, factors are the independent variables that researchers manipulate to observe their effect on a dependent variable. Understanding how these factors interact is crucial for interpreting results, as it helps identify whether the influence of one factor changes in the presence of another.
Statistical Analysis of Interactions
Statistical analysis of interactions often involves techniques such as ANOVA (Analysis of Variance) or regression analysis, which allow researchers to test for significant interaction effects. These analyses help determine if the relationship between the dependent variable and one factor varies at different levels of another factor, providing deeper insights into the data.
