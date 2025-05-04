Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Interaction Effect An interaction effect occurs when the effect of one independent variable on a dependent variable differs depending on the level of another independent variable. This means that the combined influence of two factors is not simply additive; instead, their interaction can enhance or diminish the effect of each factor when considered alone.

Factors in Experimental Design In experimental design, factors are the independent variables that researchers manipulate to observe their effect on a dependent variable. Understanding how these factors interact is crucial for interpreting results, as it helps identify whether the influence of one factor changes in the presence of another.