Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

One-Way Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) One-way ANOVA is a statistical method used to compare the means of three or more independent groups based on one independent variable. It tests the null hypothesis that all group means are equal, allowing researchers to determine if at least one group mean significantly differs from the others. This method is particularly useful when assessing the impact of a single factor on a dependent variable. Recommended video: Guided course 08:24 08:24 Difference in Means: Hypothesis Tests

Two-Way Analysis of Variance (ANOVA) Two-way ANOVA extends the one-way ANOVA by examining the influence of two independent variables on a dependent variable. It not only assesses the main effects of each factor but also evaluates the interaction effect between them. This allows for a more comprehensive understanding of how multiple factors may simultaneously affect the outcome. Recommended video: Guided course 08:24 08:24 Difference in Means: Hypothesis Tests