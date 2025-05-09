Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
Problem 12.2.3c
Textbook Question
c. Shown below is an interaction graph constructed from the data in Exercise 1. What does the graph suggest?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Observe the graph and identify the variables. The graph shows the force on the femur (in kN) for two categories: Left Femur (blue circles) and Right Femur (red squares), across four vehicle types: Small, Midsize, Large, and SUV.
Step 2: Analyze the trend for the Left Femur. The force on the Left Femur starts high for Small vehicles, decreases significantly for Midsize vehicles, remains low for Large vehicles, and decreases further for SUVs.
Step 3: Analyze the trend for the Right Femur. The force on the Right Femur remains relatively constant across all vehicle types, with values close to 1 kN.
Step 4: Compare the interaction between Left Femur and Right Femur forces. The graph suggests that the force on the Left Femur is highly variable across vehicle types, while the force on the Right Femur is stable. This indicates an interaction effect where the type of vehicle influences the force on the Left Femur more significantly than on the Right Femur.
Step 5: Interpret the overall suggestion of the graph. The interaction graph implies that vehicle type has a differential impact on the forces experienced by the Left and Right Femurs, with the Left Femur being more sensitive to changes in vehicle type.
