A soup company claims that the average sodium content of their most popular soup is 500 mg per can. A nutritionist collects a sample of 36 cans with mean sodium content 507 mg. Assume a known pop. standard deviation of 15 mg & test the nutritionist’s suspicion that the mean sodium content is more than 500 mg using the critical value method with
____ ______
______ ______ ______
Critical Value(s):
Because test stat. is [ INSIDE | OUTSIDE ] rejection region, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] . There is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to conclude that…