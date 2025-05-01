Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.

( A ) \left(A\right) H 0 : μ = 7.5 H_0:\mu=7.5 ; H a : μ > 7.5 H_{a}:\mu>7.5

α = 0.01 ; z = 2.17 α=0.01; z=2.17

Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed

Critical Value(s):

Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.