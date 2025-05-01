Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
TRUE
FALSE
Cannot be determined
Master Critical Values and Rejection Regions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
A soup company claims that the average sodium content of their most popular soup is 500 mg per can. A nutritionist collects a sample of 36 cans with mean sodium content 507 mg. Assume a known pop. standard deviation of 15 mg & test the nutritionist’s suspicion that the mean sodium content is more than 500 mg using the critical value method with
____ ______
______ ______ ______
Critical Value(s):
Because test stat. is [ INSIDE | OUTSIDE ] rejection region, we [ REJECT | FAIL TO REJECT ] . There is [ ENOUGH | NOT ENOUGH ] evidence to conclude that…
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The test statistic & the critical value are the same thing.
Mark ‘TRUE’ or ‘FALSE’ for each of the following.
The critical value is the boundary of the rejection region.
Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
;
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
;
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.
Use α to find the critical value(s), then determine if the given test statistic is in the rejection region.
;
Test is [ LEFT | TWO | RIGHT ] -tailed
Critical Value(s):
Test stat [ IN | NOT IN ] rejection region.