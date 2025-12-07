In hypothesis testing, critical values serve as thresholds that distinguish between expected test statistics and unusual ones, providing an alternative to the p-value method. Both approaches involve comparing a test statistic to a benchmark, but while the p-value method compares the p-value to the significance level (α), the critical value method compares the test statistic directly to critical values derived from α.

To find critical values, start with the significance level α, which represents the probability of rejecting the null hypothesis when it is true (Type I error). For a left-tailed test, the critical value corresponds to the z-score where the left tail area equals α. For example, with α = 0.05, the critical value is approximately \(-1.64\). If the test statistic is less than this critical value, it falls in the rejection region, leading to rejection of the null hypothesis.

In a right-tailed test, the critical value is the z-score where the right tail area equals α. Using the same α = 0.05, the critical value is about \$1.64\(. The rejection region lies to the right of this critical value, so if the test statistic exceeds \)1.64\(, the null hypothesis is rejected.

Two-tailed tests split the significance level between both tails, so each tail has an area of \)\frac{\alpha}{2}\(. For α = 0.05, each tail has an area of 0.025. The critical values are the z-scores at these tail probabilities, approximately \)-1.96\( and \)1.96\(. The rejection regions are both tails beyond these critical values. If the test statistic lies outside the interval \)[-1.96, 1.96]$, the null hypothesis is rejected.

This method emphasizes understanding the relationship between the significance level, critical values, and rejection regions. The critical value approach provides a clear visual and numerical boundary for decision-making in hypothesis testing, reinforcing the concept that rejecting or failing to reject the null hypothesis depends on whether the test statistic falls within or beyond these critical thresholds.

Overall, mastering the use of critical values enhances comprehension of hypothesis testing by linking the significance level directly to the test statistic's position, offering a complementary perspective to the p-value method.