Multinomial Experiments In Exercises 39 and 40, use the information below.

A multinomial experiment satisfies these conditions.

The experiment has a fixed number of trials n, where each trial is independent of the other trials.

Each trial has k possible mutually exclusive outcomes:

Each outcome has a fixed probability. So, . The sum of the probabilities for all outcomes is

The number of times occurs is , the number of times occurs is , the number of times occurs is , and so on.

The discrete random variable x counts the number of times that each outcome occurs in n independent trials where . The probability that x will occur is

Genetics According to a theory in genetics, when tall and colorful plants are crossed with short and colorless plants, four types of plants will result: tall and colorful, tall and colorless, short and colorful, and short and colorless, with corresponding probabilities of , and . Ten plants are selected. Find the probability that 5 will be tall and colorful, 2 will be tall and colorless, 2 will be short and colorful, and 1 will be short and colorless.