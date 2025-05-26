Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Binomial Distribution The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: n (the number of trials) and p (the probability of success on each trial). This distribution is useful in scenarios where there are two possible outcomes, such as success or failure.

Mean of a Binomial Distribution The mean of a binomial distribution, also known as the expected value, is calculated using the formula μ = n * p. This value represents the average number of successes expected in n trials. For the given parameters n = 50 and p = 0.4, the mean provides a central value around which the distribution of outcomes is centered.