Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables
Binomial Distribution
1:56 minutes
Problem 4.2.11
Textbook Question
Mean, Variance, and Standard Deviation In Exercises 11–14, find the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution with the given values of n and p.
n = 50, p = 0.4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formulas for the mean, variance, and standard deviation of a binomial distribution. The mean (μ) is given by μ = n * p, the variance (σ²) is given by σ² = n * p * (1 - p), and the standard deviation (σ) is the square root of the variance, σ = √(σ²).
Step 2: Substitute the given values of n = 50 and p = 0.4 into the formula for the mean. Compute μ = 50 * 0.4.
Step 3: Substitute the same values of n = 50 and p = 0.4 into the formula for the variance. Compute σ² = 50 * 0.4 * (1 - 0.4).
Step 4: Use the result from Step 3 to calculate the standard deviation. Compute σ = √(σ²), where σ² is the variance obtained in the previous step.
Step 5: Summarize the results by stating the mean, variance, and standard deviation of the binomial distribution based on the calculations from the previous steps.
Video duration:1m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Binomial Distribution
The binomial distribution models the number of successes in a fixed number of independent Bernoulli trials, each with the same probability of success. It is characterized by two parameters: n (the number of trials) and p (the probability of success on each trial). This distribution is useful in scenarios where there are two possible outcomes, such as success or failure.
Mean of a Binomial Distribution
The mean of a binomial distribution, also known as the expected value, is calculated using the formula μ = n * p. This value represents the average number of successes expected in n trials. For the given parameters n = 50 and p = 0.4, the mean provides a central value around which the distribution of outcomes is centered.
Variance and Standard Deviation
Variance measures the spread of a distribution and is calculated for a binomial distribution using the formula σ² = n * p * (1 - p). The standard deviation, which is the square root of the variance, indicates how much the outcomes deviate from the mean. These measures are essential for understanding the variability in the number of successes in the given binomial trials.
