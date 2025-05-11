Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Hypothesis Testing Hypothesis testing is a statistical method used to make decisions about a population based on sample data. It involves formulating a null hypothesis (H0) that represents no effect or no difference, and an alternative hypothesis (H1) that indicates the presence of an effect or difference. In this context, the null hypothesis would state that weather-related deaths occur with the same frequency across all months, while the alternative would suggest that they do not. Recommended video: Guided course 06:21 06:21 Step 1: Write Hypotheses

Chi-Square Test The Chi-Square test is a statistical test used to determine if there is a significant association between categorical variables. In this scenario, it can be applied to assess whether the observed frequencies of weather-related deaths in each month differ significantly from the expected frequencies if deaths were uniformly distributed. The test calculates a Chi-Square statistic, which is then compared to a critical value from the Chi-Square distribution to determine significance. Recommended video: Guided course 06:34 06:34 Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic