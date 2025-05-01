Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Goodness of Fit Test
Multiple Choice
A gym owner wants to know if the gym has similar numbers of members across different age groups. The table shows the distribution of ages for members from a random survey. Write the null & alt. hypotheses to test the claim that the gym has equal numbers of members across all age groups.
A
H0: The # of members is the same for all age groups
Ha: The # of members is significantly different between the age groups
B
H0: The # of members is the same for all age groups
Ha: The # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups
C
H0: The # of members is significantly different for at least one of the age groups
Ha: The # of members is the same for all age groups
D
H0: The # of members is significantly different between the age groups
Ha: The # of members is the same for all age groups
