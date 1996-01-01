The sign ( or ) of a correlation coefficient is based on whether as one variable increases, the other variable tends to increase or decrease. Which of the following best describes this relationship?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Which of the following -values represents the strongest correlation?
Suppose Figure 1 shows a scatterplot of two variables with points closely clustered around a straight line that slopes upward. Which of the following best describes the statistical relationship indicated in Figure 1?
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger linear relationship between two variables: or ?
Given four scatterplots, each showing a different relationship between variables and , which scatterplot would indicate the strongest negative linear association between and ?
Which of the following best describes how to distinguish between a strong linear association and a weak linear association when using the correlation coefficient?
Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is correct?
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger correlation than ?
Which of the following scatterplots best represents a dataset with a correlation coefficient closest to ?
If the coefficient of determination is , what is the absolute value of the correlation coefficient ?
Which of the following scatterplots would have a trend line with a negative slope?
Which term describes the degree of strength of the linear relationship between and ?
Which of the following is not a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
Which of the following is a property of the linear correlation coefficient ?
If you find a correlational relationship between two variables, which of the following statements is correct?