Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Given four scatterplots, each showing a different relationship between variables and , which scatterplot would indicate the strongest negative linear association between and ?
A
The scatterplot where the points closely follow a straight line that slopes upward from left to right.
B
The scatterplot where the points are widely scattered with no apparent pattern.
C
The scatterplot where the points closely follow a straight line that slopes downward from left to right.
D
The scatterplot where the points form a curved pattern opening upward.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a negative linear association between two variables means that as one variable increases, the other decreases, and the points on the scatterplot tend to follow a straight line sloping downward from left to right.
Recall that the strength of a linear association is indicated by how closely the points cluster around a straight line; the closer the points are to a straight line, the stronger the linear relationship.
Evaluate each scatterplot description: a line sloping upward indicates a positive association, widely scattered points with no pattern indicate no association, a curved pattern indicates a nonlinear association, and a straight line sloping downward indicates a negative linear association.
Identify that the scatterplot with points closely following a straight line sloping downward from left to right represents the strongest negative linear association between X and Y.
Conclude that among the given options, the scatterplot with the points closely following a straight line sloping downward is the correct choice for the strongest negative linear association.
Multiple Choice
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a dataset where the variables have a strong negative linear relationship, which of the following values is most likely to be the correlation coefficient?
4
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the (correlation coefficient) between the weight and price of a box of cereal, assuming that as the weight increases, the price also tends to increase?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following types of analysis reveals association but not necessarily causation between data attributes?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is correct?
1
views
