Put the following correlation coefficients in order from weakest to strongest in terms of strength of linear association.
−1, 0.377, 0.084, −0.436, 0.444, −0.733
In the context of the correlation coefficient, which word best describes the slope of the line representing the relationship between two variables in a scatterplot?
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which is most likely the correlation coefficient for the set of data shown?
Which of the following -values represents the weakest correlation between two variables?
Given the following paired data: , , , , what is the value of the correlation coefficient between the two variables?
