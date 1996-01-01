Which of the following statements about the correlation coefficient is true?
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which term describes the degree of strength of the linear relationship between and ?
A
Correlation coefficient
B
Mean difference
C
Regression slope
D
Standard deviation
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the problem is asking for the term that measures how strongly two variables, x and y, are linearly related.
Recall that the 'correlation coefficient' is a statistical measure that quantifies the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Recognize that 'mean difference' refers to the average difference between values, which does not measure relationship strength.
Know that 'regression slope' describes the rate of change of y with respect to x but does not directly measure the strength of the relationship.
Understand that 'standard deviation' measures the spread or variability of a single variable, not the relationship between two variables.
