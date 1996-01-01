Which of the following is true of the correlation coefficient ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following -values represents the strongest correlation?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the strength of a correlation is determined by the absolute value of the correlation coefficient \(r\), regardless of its sign. This means both positive and negative correlations can be strong if their absolute values are large.
List the given \(r\)-values and find their absolute values: \(|0.48| = 0.48\), \(|-0.67| = 0.67\), \(|0.79| = 0.79\), and the correct answer \(|-0.83| = 0.83\).
Compare these absolute values to determine which is the largest, as the largest absolute value indicates the strongest correlation.
Recognize that since \$0.83\( is the largest absolute value among the given options, the correlation coefficient \)-0.83$ represents the strongest correlation.
Remember that the sign of \(r\) indicates the direction of the relationship (positive or negative), but the strength depends solely on the magnitude \(|r|\).
