Given four scatterplots labeled A, B, C, and D, the calculated correlation coefficients are as follows: A: , B: , C: , D: . Which scatterplot shows the strongest negative linear relationship?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose Figure 1 shows a scatterplot of two variables with points closely clustered around a straight line that slopes upward. Which of the following best describes the statistical relationship indicated in Figure 1?
A
There is a nonlinear relationship between the two variables.
B
There is no correlation between the two variables.
C
There is a strong negative linear correlation between the two variables.
D
There is a strong positive linear correlation between the two variables.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of a scatterplot. A scatterplot displays points representing pairs of values for two variables, allowing us to visually assess the relationship between them.
Step 2: Identify the pattern of the points. If the points are closely clustered around a straight line that slopes upward, this suggests a linear relationship where one variable increases as the other increases.
Step 3: Recall the types of correlation: a positive linear correlation means both variables increase together, a negative linear correlation means one variable increases while the other decreases, and no correlation means no apparent pattern.
Step 4: Since the points cluster tightly around an upward sloping line, this indicates a strong positive linear correlation between the two variables.
Step 5: Therefore, the best description of the relationship shown in the scatterplot is that there is a strong positive linear correlation between the two variables.
Watch next
Master Correlation Coefficient with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which value of the correlation coefficient indicates a stronger linear relationship: or ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Given a scatterplot showing a strong negative linear relationship between two variables, which of the following is most likely the correlation coefficient for the data set?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following relationships would most likely have the weakest correlation?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Which of the following situations best describes the concept of causation rather than just correlation?
2
views
Correlation Coefficient practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations