Given four scatterplots, each showing a different pattern of data points, which scatterplot shows the weakest negative linear correlation ( closest to but less than )?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
11. Correlation
Correlation Coefficient
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes how to distinguish between a strong linear association and a weak linear association when using the correlation coefficient?
A
A strong linear association is indicated when the correlation coefficient is greater than , while a weak linear association is indicated when it is less than .
B
A strong linear association is indicated when the correlation coefficient is close to or , while a weak linear association is indicated when the correlation coefficient is close to .
C
A strong linear association is indicated when the correlation coefficient is exactly , while a weak linear association is indicated when the correlation coefficient is close to or .
D
A strong linear association is indicated when the correlation coefficient is positive, while a weak linear association is indicated when the correlation coefficient is negative.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall that the correlation coefficient, often denoted as \(r\), measures the strength and direction of a linear relationship between two variables.
Understand that the value of \(r\) ranges between \(-1\) and \$1\(, where \)r = 1\( indicates a perfect positive linear association, \)r = -1\( indicates a perfect negative linear association, and \)r = 0$ indicates no linear association.
Recognize that a strong linear association corresponds to values of \(r\) close to either \$1\( or \)-1$, meaning the points lie close to a straight line with a positive or negative slope respectively.
Know that a weak linear association corresponds to values of \(r\) close to \$0$, meaning the points do not follow a clear linear pattern.
Therefore, to distinguish between strong and weak linear associations, check how close the correlation coefficient is to \$1\( or \)-1\( (strong) versus how close it is to \)0$ (weak).
