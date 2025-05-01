Which part of the survey described in Exercise 31 represents the descriptive branch of statistics? What conclusions might be drawn from the survey using inferential statistics?
Determine whether the data are qualitative or quantitative, and determine the level of measurement of the data set. Explain your reasoning.
The numbers of employees at fast-food restaurants in a city are listed.
20 11 6 31 17 23 12 18 40 22 13 8 18 14 37 32 25 27 25 18
Determine whether the survey question is biased. If the question is biased, suggest a better wording.
How many hours of sleep do you get on a normal night?
Determine whether the survey question is biased. If the question is biased, suggest a better wording.
Do you agree that the town's ban on skateboarding in parks is unfair?