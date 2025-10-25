The age of a person is commonly considered to be a continuous random variable. Could it be considered a discrete random variable instead? Explain.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
"Putting It Together: Passive Smoke? The following abstract appears in The New England Journal of Medicine:BACKGROUNDThe relation between passive smoking and lung cancer is of great public health importance. Some previous studies have suggested that exposure to environmental tobacco smoke in the household can cause lung cancer, but others have found no effect. Smoking by the spouse has been the most commonly used measure of this exposure.METHODSIn order to determine whether lung cancer is associated with exposure to tobacco smoke within the household, we conducted a case-control study of 191 patients with lung cancer who had never smoked and an equal number of persons without lung cancer who had never smoked. Lifetime residential histories including information on exposure to environmental tobacco smoke were compiled and analyzed. Exposure was measured in terms of “smoker-years,” determined by multiplying the number of years in each residence by the number of smokers in the household.RESULTSHousehold exposure to 25 or more smoker-years during childhood and adolescence doubled the risk of lung cancer. Approximately 15 percent of the control subjects who had never smoked reported this level of exposure. Household exposure of less than 25 smoker-years during childhood and adolescence did not increase the risk of lung cancer. Exposure to a spouse’s smoking, which constituted less than one third of total household exposure on average, was not associated with an increase in risk.CONCLUSIONSThe possibility of recall bias and other methodologic problems may influence the results of case-control studies of environmental tobacco smoke. Nonetheless, our findings regarding exposure during early life suggest that approximately 17 percent of lung cancers among nonsmokers can be attributed to high levels of exposure to cigarette smoke during childhood and adolescence.
Can you identify any lurking variables that may have affected this study?"
Happiness and Your Heart Is there an association between level of happiness and the risk of heart disease? Researchers studied 1739 people over a 10-year period and asked questions about their daily lives and the hassles they face. The researchers also determined which individuals in the study experienced any type of heart disease. After their analysis, they concluded that happy individuals are less likely to experience heart disease. Source: European Heart Journal 31 (9):1065–1070, February 2010.
What is the response variable? What is the explanatory variable?
"Cellolar Phones Researchers wanted to determine whether there is an association between mobile phone use and body mass index. To do so, 105,028 men and women aged 18 years or over from the United Kingdom were recruited and their cell-phone use behavior was studied (number of calls per day, number of hours per week, year cell phone was first used) along with other variables (amount of exercise, body mass index) of the individuals. The researchers found a strong positive association between duration of phone calls on a cell phone and body mass index (that is, as the duration of phone calls increases, body mass index tends to increase as well).
Many studies involving cell phones look for a link between cell-phone usage and negative health outcomes (such as stroke or cancer) due to radio-frequency exposure. The following quote is from the article: “Obesity is associated with health outcomes such as stroke and cancers, which are of interest in relation to radio frequency exposure, and therefore is potential for confounding.” Explain what this means."
What makes this study a case-control study? Why is this a retrospective study?"
A(n) ________ design is one in which each experimental unit is randomly assigned to a treatment. A(n) ________ design is one in which the experimental units are paired up.