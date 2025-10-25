Define the following: Placebo
"[NW] Chew Your Food Researchers wanted to determine the association between number of times one chews food and food consumption. They identified 45 individuals who were 18 to 45 years of age. First, the researchers determined a baseline for number of chews before swallowing food. Next, each participant attended three sessions to eat pizza for lunch until comfortably full by chewing each portion of food 100%, 150%, and 200% of their baseline number of chews before swallowing. Food intake for each of the three chewing treatments was then measured. It was found that food consumption was reduced significantly, by 9.5% and 14.8%, respectively, for the 150% and 200% number of chews compared to the baseline. Source: Yong Zhu and James H. Hollis. “Increasing the Number of Chews before Swallowing Reduces Meal Size in Normal-Weight, Overweight, and Obese Adults,” Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, 11 November 2013.
What is the research objective of the study?"
A(n) ________ design is one in which each experimental unit is randomly assigned to a treatment. A(n) ________ design is one in which the experimental units are paired up.
Grouping together similar experimental units and then randomly assigning the experimental units within each group to a treatment is called .
"Alcohol Dependence To determine if topiramate is a safe and effective treatment for alcohol dependence, researchers conducted a 14-week trial of 371 men and women aged 18 to 65 years diagnosed with alcohol dependence. In this double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled experiment, subjects were randomly given either 300 milligrams (mg) of topiramate (183 subjects) or a placebo (188 subjects) daily, along with a weekly compliance enhancement intervention. The variable used to determine the effectiveness of the treatment was self-reported percentage of heavy drinking days. Results indicated that topiramate was more effective than placebo at reducing the percentage of heavy drinking days. The researchers concluded that topiramate is a promising treatment for alcohol dependence. Source: Bankole A. Johnson, Norman Rosenthal, et al. “Topiramate for Treating Alcohol Dependence: A Randomized Controlled Trial,” Journal of the American Medical Association, 298(14):1641–1651, 2007.
What does it mean for the experiment to be placebo-controlled?"
"School Psychology A school psychologist wants to test the effectiveness of a new method for teaching reading. She recruits 500 first-grade students in District 203 and randomly divides them into two groups. Group 1 is taught by means of the new method, while group 2 is taught by traditional methods. The same teacher is assigned to teach both groups. At the end of the year, an achievement test is administered and the results of the two groups are compared.
What is the response variable in this experiment?"