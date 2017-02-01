Happiness and Your Heart Is there an association between level of happiness and the risk of heart disease? Researchers studied 1739 people over a 10-year period and asked questions about their daily lives and the hassles they face. The researchers also determined which individuals in the study experienced any type of heart disease. After their analysis, they concluded that happy individuals are less likely to experience heart disease. Source: European Heart Journal 31 (9):1065–1070, February 2010.





What is the response variable? What is the explanatory variable?