What does it mean if r = 0?
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean2h 6m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample2h 19m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
Happiness and Your Heart Is there an association between level of happiness and the risk of heart disease? Researchers studied 1739 people over a 10-year period and asked questions about their daily lives and the hassles they face. The researchers also determined which individuals in the study experienced any type of heart disease. After their analysis, they concluded that happy individuals are less likely to experience heart disease. Source: European Heart Journal 31 (9):1065–1070, February 2010.
What is the response variable? What is the explanatory variable?
Smoker’s IQ A study was conducted in which 20,211 18-year-old Israeli male military recruits were given an exam to measure IQ. In addition, the recruits were asked to disclose their smoking status. An individual was considered a smoker if he smoked at least one cigarette per day. The goal of the study was to determine whether adolescents aged 18 to 21 who smoke have a lower IQ than nonsmokers. It was found that the average IQ of the smokers was 94, while the average IQ of the nonsmokers was 101. The researchers concluded that lower IQ individuals are more likely to choose to smoke, not that smoking makes people less intelligent.
What is the research objective?
[NW] Government Waste Gallup News Service conducted a survey of 1017 American adolts aged 18 years or older. The respondents were asked, “Of every tax dollar that goes to the federal government in Washington, D.C., do you believe 51 cents or more are wasted?” Of the 1017 individuals surveyed, 35% indicated that 51 cents or more is wasted. Gallup reported that 35% of all adolt Americans 18 years or older believe the federal government wastes at least 51 cents of each dollar spent, with a margin of error of 4% and a 95% level of confidence.
What is the research objective?
The age of a person is commonly considered to be a continuous random variable. Could it be considered a discrete random variable instead? Explain.
Daily Coffee Consumption Is there an association between daily coffee consumption and the occurrence of skin cancer? Researchers asked 93,676 women to disclose their coffee-drinking habits and also determined which of the women had nonmelanoma skin cancer. The researchers concluded that consumption of six or more cups of caffeinated coffee per day was associated with a reduction in nonmelanoma skin cancer. Source: European Journal of Cancer Prevention, 16(5): 446–452, October 2007.
What is the response variable in the study? What is the explanatory variable?
[NW] Television in the Bedroom Is a television (TV) in the bedroom associated with obesity? Researchers questioned 379 twelve-year old adolescents and concluded that the body mass index (BMI) of the adolescents who had a TV in their bedroom was significantly higher than the BMI of those who did not have a TV in their bedroom. Source: Christelle Delmas, Carine Platat, Brigitte Schweitzer, Aline Wagner, Mohamed Oujaa, and Chantal Simon. “Association Between Television in Bedroom and Adiposity Throughout Adolescence,” Obesity, 15:2495–2503, 2007.
What is the response variable in the study? What is the explanatory variable?
c. Can you think of any lurking variables that may affect the results of the study?
d. In the report, the researchers stated, “These results remain significant after adjustment for socioeconomic status.” What does this mean?