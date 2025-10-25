"Alcohol Dependence To determine if topiramate is a safe and effective treatment for alcohol dependence, researchers conducted a 14-week trial of 371 men and women aged 18 to 65 years diagnosed with alcohol dependence. In this double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled experiment, subjects were randomly given either 300 milligrams (mg) of topiramate (183 subjects) or a placebo (188 subjects) daily, along with a weekly compliance enhancement intervention. The variable used to determine the effectiveness of the treatment was self-reported percentage of heavy drinking days. Results indicated that topiramate was more effective than placebo at reducing the percentage of heavy drinking days. The researchers concluded that topiramate is a promising treatment for alcohol dependence. Source: Bankole A. Johnson, Norman Rosenthal, et al. “Topiramate for Treating Alcohol Dependence: A Randomized Controlled Trial,” Journal of the American Medical Association, 298(14):1641–1651, 2007.





What does it mean for the experiment to be placebo-controlled?"