"[NW] Chew Your Food Researchers wanted to determine the association between number of times one chews food and food consumption. They identified 45 individuals who were 18 to 45 years of age. First, the researchers determined a baseline for number of chews before swallowing food. Next, each participant attended three sessions to eat pizza for lunch until comfortably full by chewing each portion of food 100%, 150%, and 200% of their baseline number of chews before swallowing. Food intake for each of the three chewing treatments was then measured. It was found that food consumption was reduced significantly, by 9.5% and 14.8%, respectively, for the 150% and 200% number of chews compared to the baseline. Source: Yong Zhu and James H. Hollis. “Increasing the Number of Chews before Swallowing Reduces Meal Size in Normal-Weight, Overweight, and Obese Adults,” Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, 11 November 2013.





How is control used in this study?"