In Exercises 21-28, find the probability and answer the questions.





Genetics: Eye Color Each of two parents has the genotype brown/blue, which consists of the pair of alleles that determine eye color, and each parent contributes one of those alleles to a child. Assume that if the child has at least one brown allele, that color will dominate and the eyes will be brown. (The actual determination of eye color is more complicated than that.)





b. What is the probability that a child of these parents will have the blue/blue genotype?