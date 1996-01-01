Which of the following is the most widely used continuous probability distribution? The distribution.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between discrete and continuous random variables. A discrete random variable takes on countable values, often integers, while a continuous random variable can take on any value within an interval or range.
Examine each option to determine if the variable can take on any value within a range (continuous) or only specific countable values (discrete).
For 'The exact height of a randomly selected adult in centimeters,' recognize that height can be measured to any level of precision (e.g., 170.1 cm, 170.12 cm, etc.), so it can take on infinitely many values within a range, making it continuous.
For 'The number of students present in a classroom,' note that this is a count of individuals, which must be a whole number (0, 1, 2, ...), so it is discrete.
For 'The number of heads obtained when flipping a coin three times' and 'The result of rolling a standard six-sided die,' both are counts or outcomes with a finite set of possible values, so they are discrete random variables.
