Given any two events and , which of the following correctly expresses the probability of their union ?
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
In probability theory, what is the main difference between an and an ?
A
An is a set of possible results, while an is always a single result.
B
An refers to the probability of an , while an is the experiment itself.
C
An and an are always the same in probability theory.
D
An is a single possible result of an experiment, while an is a set of one or more .
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an outcome in probability theory. An outcome is a single possible result of a random experiment. For example, when rolling a die, an outcome could be rolling a 3.
Step 2: Understand the definition of an event. An event is a set of one or more outcomes. It can include multiple outcomes or just a single outcome. For example, the event 'rolling an even number' includes the outcomes {2, 4, 6}.
Step 3: Recognize that outcomes are the basic building blocks of events. Events are formed by grouping outcomes together based on some condition or interest.
Step 4: Note that the probability of an event is the sum of the probabilities of the outcomes that make up that event.
Step 5: Summarize the main difference: an outcome is a single possible result, while an event is a collection (set) of one or more outcomes.
