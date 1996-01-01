In the context of estimating a population parameter, how does decreasing the confidence level affect the sample size required to achieve a fixed margin of error?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Suppose has a uniform distribution on the interval . What is the probability that ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the random variable \(x\) follows a uniform distribution on the interval \([0, 1]\). This means that the probability density function (pdf) is constant over this interval.
Recall that for a uniform distribution on \([a, b]\), the pdf is given by \(f(x) = \frac{1}{b - a}\) for \(a \leq x \leq b\). Here, \(a = 0\) and \(b = 1\), so \(f(x) = 1\) for \$0 \leq x \leq 1$.
The probability that \(x\) is less than a certain value \(c\) within the interval \([0, 1]\) is the area under the pdf from \(a\) to \(c\). Mathematically, this is \(P(x < c) = \int_a^c f(x) \, dx\).
Substitute the values into the integral: \(P(x < 0.25) = \int_0^{0.25} 1 \, dx\).
Evaluate the integral to find the probability: \(P(x < 0.25) = 0.25 - 0 = 0.25\). This is the probability that \(x\) is less than 0.25.
