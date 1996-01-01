Suppose the probability that a flight is on time is , the probability that it is less than minutes late is , and the probability that it is more than minutes late is . What is the probability that the flight will be no more than minutes late (to
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Multiple Choice
Suppose the probability of getting a job interview from a single application is , and you submit independent applications. Which expression gives the probability of getting at least one interview if you submit between and applications?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: You want to find the probability of getting at least one job interview after submitting \( n \) independent applications, where each application has a probability \( p \) of resulting in an interview.
Recall the complement rule in probability: The probability of at least one success is equal to 1 minus the probability of no successes. Here, "no successes" means getting zero interviews from all \( n \) applications.
Calculate the probability of no interviews: Since each application is independent and the probability of an interview is \( p \), the probability of not getting an interview from a single application is \( 1 - p \). For \( n \) independent applications, the probability of no interviews is \( (1 - p)^n \).
Apply the complement rule: The probability of getting at least one interview is therefore \( 1 - (1 - p)^n \).
Interpret the expression: This formula accounts for all cases where you get one or more interviews out of the \( n \) applications, which matches the problem's requirement.
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
