Suppose the probability that a flight is on time is P (ext{on time}) = 0.70 , the probability that it is less than 5 minutes late is P (ext{less than } 5 ext{ min late}) = 0.15 , and the probability that it is more than 5 minutes late is P (ext{more than } 5 ext{ min late}) = 0.15 . What is the probability that the flight will be no more than 5 minutes late (to 2 decimals)?