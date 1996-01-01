If you flip a fair coin, what is the probability of getting heads? Express your answer as a percentage.
Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 12m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples3h 26m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
Struggling with Statistics?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given the following probability distribution, determine whether it is a discrete probability distribution: : , , ; : , , .
A
No, because is not a discrete variable.
B
No, because the probabilities do not sum to .
C
Yes, because all probabilities are between and and their sum is .
D
No, because some probabilities are negative.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Verify that the variable x is discrete. Since x takes on specific values 1, 2, and 3, it is a discrete variable because it can only take distinct, separate values.
Step 2: Check that each probability P(x) is between 0 and 1 inclusive. The given probabilities are 0.2, 0.5, and 0.3, all of which satisfy 0 \leq P(x) \leq 1.
Step 3: Calculate the sum of all probabilities to ensure they sum to 1. Use the formula: \(\sum P(x) = 0.2 + 0.5 + 0.3\).
Step 4: Confirm that the sum from Step 3 equals 1. This is a necessary condition for a valid discrete probability distribution.
Step 5: Conclude that since x is discrete, all probabilities are between 0 and 1, and their sum is 1, the given distribution is a valid discrete probability distribution.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Probability with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
3
views
Multiple Choice
If you roll a fair -sided die, what is the probability of the complement of the event rolling a number less than ?
1
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the cumulative distribution function (CDF) of the random variable is given by . What is the probability that falls in the interval ?
2
views
Multiple Choice
Suppose the error involved in making a certain measurement is a continuous random variable with cumulative distribution function (cdf) . What is the probability that the error is less than 1.5?
3
views
Multiple Choice
Given the exponential probability density function for and , what is the expected value (mean) of ?
3
views
Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, what does it mean when sampling is done without replacement?
3
views
Basic Concepts of Probability practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations