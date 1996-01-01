In probability theory, what is the sum of the probabilities for all possible outcomes in a sample space ()? That is, what is equal to?
4. Probability
Basic Concepts of Probability
- Multiple Choice4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is not a voluntary response sample?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the likelihood that a given event will occur?2views
- Textbook Question
You Explain It! Independence Suppose a mother already has three girls from three separate pregnancies. Does the fact that the mother already has three girls affect the likelihood of having a fourth girl? Explain.3views
- Multiple Choice
In the context of probability and statistics, how is a related to a ?4views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes Bayesian probability and its use in research?4views
- Multiple Choice
In the context of probability, which of the following best describes a marginal distribution as compared to a conditional distribution?2views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following statements about covariance is correct?3views
- Multiple Choice
Which sampling method involves dividing the population into groups () and then taking a random sample from each group?1views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly states the two requirements for a discrete probability distribution?2views
- Multiple Choice
In the context of estimating a population parameter, how does decreasing the confidence level affect the sample size required to achieve a fixed margin of error?1views
- Multiple Choice
In a discrete probability distribution, the sum of all the probabilities must be equal to which of the following values?2views
- Multiple Choice
Given the following table provides a probability distribution for the random variable :
Which of the following statements is true about this probability distribution?
1 0.2 2 0.5 3 0.32views
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following events has a theoretical probability equal to ?1views