True or False: To cut the standard error of the mean in half, the sample size must be doubled.
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data1h 14m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically2h 5m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables3h 6m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables2h 11m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean3h 23m
- Sampling Distribution of the Sample Mean and Central Limit Theorem19m
- Distribution of Sample Mean - Excel23m
- Introduction to Confidence Intervals15m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Mean1h 18m
- Determining the Minimum Sample Size Required12m
- Finding Probabilities and T Critical Values - Excel28m
- Confidence Intervals for Population Means - Excel25m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 25m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample3h 29m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples4h 50m
- Two Proportions1h 13m
- Two Proportions Hypothesis Test - Excel28m
- Two Means - Unknown, Unequal Variance1h 3m
- Two Means - Unknown Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variance15m
- Two Means - Unknown, Equal Variances Hypothesis Test - Excel9m
- Two Means - Known Variance12m
- Two Means - Sigma Known Hypothesis Test - Excel21m
- Two Means - Matched Pairs (Dependent Samples)42m
- Matched Pairs Hypothesis Test - Excel12m
- 11. Correlation1h 6m
- 12. Regression1h 50m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 57m
- 14. ANOVA1h 57m
a. Find the t-value such that the area in the right tail is 0.10 with 25 degrees of freedom.
b. Find the t-value such that the area in the right tail is 0.05 with 30 degrees of freedom.
The __________ of the sample mean, x̄, is the probability distribution of all possible values of the random variable x̄ computed from a sample of size n from a population with mean μ and standard deviation σ.
Suppose a simple random sample of size n is drawn from a large population with mean μ and standard deviation σ. The sampling distribution of x̄ has mean μx̄ = _________ and standard deviation σx̄ = ________.
Put the following in order from least to greatest.
- t0.10 with 5 degrees of freedom
- t0.10 with 15 degrees of freedom
- z0.10
c. Find the t-value such that the area left of the t-value is 0.01 with 18 degrees of freedom. (Hint: Use symmetry.)
d. Find the critical t-value that corresponds to 90% confidence. Assume 20 degrees of freedom.
The procedure for constructing a t-interval is robust. Explain what this means.
In Problems 23 through 26, indicate whether a confidence interval for a proportion or mean should be constructed to estimate the value of the variable of interest. Justify your response.
A developmental mathematics instructor wishes to estimate the typical amount of time students dedicate to studying mathematics in a week. She asks a random sample of 50 students enrolled in developmental mathematics at her school to report the amount of time spent studying mathematics in the past week.