"Upper Leg Length The upper leg length of 20- to 29-year-old males is approximately normal with a mean length of 43.7 cm and a standard deviation of 4.2 cm.





Source: “Anthropometric Reference Data for Children and Adults: U.S. Population, 1999–2002”; Volume 361, July 7, 2005.





e. A random sample of 15 males who are 20–29 years old results in a mean upper leg length of 46 cm. Do you find this result unusual? Why?"