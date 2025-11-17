Which Is More Likely? Assume that the fertility rates in Exercise 32 are normally distributed. Are you more likely to randomly select a state with a fertility rate of less than 65 or to randomly select a sample of 15 states in which the mean of the state fertility rates is less than 65? Explain.
"Upper Leg Length The upper leg length of 20- to 29-year-old males is approximately normal with a mean length of 43.7 cm and a standard deviation of 4.2 cm.
Source: “Anthropometric Reference Data for Children and Adults: U.S. Population, 1999–2002”; Volume 361, July 7, 2005.
e. A random sample of 15 males who are 20–29 years old results in a mean upper leg length of 46 cm. Do you find this result unusual? Why?"
"[NW] Oil Change The shape of the distribution of the time required to get an oil change at a 10-minute oil-change facility is skewed right. However, records indicate that the mean time for an oil change is 11.4 minutes, and the standard deviation for oil-change time is 3.2 minutes.
a. To compute probabilities regarding the sample mean using the normal model, what size sample would be required?"
"Old Faithful The most famous geyser in the world, Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park, has a mean time between eruptions of 85 minutes. If the interval of time between eruptions is approximately normal with standard deviation 21.25 minutes, answer the following questions: Source: www.unmuseum.org
e. On a certain day, suppose there are 22 time intervals for Old Faithful. Treating these 22 eruptions as a random sample, the likelihood the mean length of time between eruptions exceeds _______ minutes is 0.20."
"Reading Rates The reading speed of second-grade students is approximately normal, with a mean of 90 words per minute (wpm) and a standard deviation of 10 wpm.
d. What effect does increasing the sample size have on the probability? Provide an explanation for this result."
"Answer the following questions for the sampling distribution of the sample mean shown to the right.
c. If the sample size is n = 16, what is the standard deviation of the population from which the sample was drawn?"
"Answer the following questions for the sampling distribution of the sample mean shown to the right.
b. What is the value of σx̄?"
"Answer the following questions for the sampling distribution of the sample mean shown to the right.
a. What is the value of μx̄?"