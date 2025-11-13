"Answer the following questions for the sampling distribution of the sample mean shown to the right.
b. What is the value of σx̄?"
"Answer the following questions for the sampling distribution of the sample mean shown to the right.
a. What is the value of μx̄?"
True or False: To cut the standard error of the mean in half, the sample size must be doubled.
The __________ of the sample mean, x̄, is the probability distribution of all possible values of the random variable x̄ computed from a sample of size n from a population with mean μ and standard deviation σ.
Put the following in order from least to greatest.
- t0.10 with 5 degrees of freedom
- t0.10 with 15 degrees of freedom
- z0.10
a. Find the t-value such that the area in the right tail is 0.10 with 25 degrees of freedom.
b. Find the t-value such that the area in the right tail is 0.05 with 30 degrees of freedom.
c. Find the t-value such that the area left of the t-value is 0.01 with 18 degrees of freedom. (Hint: Use symmetry.)
d. Find the critical t-value that corresponds to 90% confidence. Assume 20 degrees of freedom.