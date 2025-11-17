"Answer the following questions for the sampling distribution of the sample mean shown to the right.
a. What is the value of μx̄?"
True or False: To cut the standard error of the mean in half, the sample size must be doubled.
The __________ of the sample mean, x̄, is the probability distribution of all possible values of the random variable x̄ computed from a sample of size n from a population with mean μ and standard deviation σ.
Suppose a simple random sample of size n is drawn from a large population with mean μ and standard deviation σ. The sampling distribution of x̄ has mean μx̄ = _________ and standard deviation σx̄ = ________.
a. Find the t-value such that the area in the right tail is 0.10 with 25 degrees of freedom.
b. Find the t-value such that the area in the right tail is 0.05 with 30 degrees of freedom.
c. Find the t-value such that the area left of the t-value is 0.01 with 18 degrees of freedom. (Hint: Use symmetry.)
d. Find the critical t-value that corresponds to 90% confidence. Assume 20 degrees of freedom.
The procedure for constructing a t-interval is robust. Explain what this means.
In Problems 23 through 26, indicate whether a confidence interval for a proportion or mean should be constructed to estimate the value of the variable of interest. Justify your response.
A developmental mathematics instructor wishes to estimate the typical amount of time students dedicate to studying mathematics in a week. She asks a random sample of 50 students enrolled in developmental mathematics at her school to report the amount of time spent studying mathematics in the past week.