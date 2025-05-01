In Exercises 9–12, construct the indicated confidence intervals for (a) the population variance and (b) the population standard deviation . Assume the sample is from a normally distributed population.
c = 0.95, s^2 = 11.56, n = 30
The data set represents the weights (in pounds) of 10 randomly selected black bears from northeast Pennsylvania. Assume the weights are normally distributed. (Source: Pennsylvania Game Commission)
c. Construct a 99% confidence interval for the population standard deviation. Interpret the results.
The mean room rate for two adults for a random sample of 26 three-star hotels in Cincinnati has a sample standard deviation of \$31. Assume the population is normally distributed. (Adapted from Expedia)
Construct a 99% confidence interval for the population variance.
Construct a 99% confidence interval for the population standard deviation.
In Problems 5–8, find the critical values χ²₁₋ᵅ⁄₂ and χ²ᵅ⁄₂ for the given level of confidence and sample size.
6. 95% confidence, n = 25
8. 99% confidence, n = 14