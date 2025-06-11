Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Problem 6.4.9
In Exercises 9–12, construct the indicated confidence intervals for (a) the population variance and (b) the population standard deviation . Assume the sample is from a normally distributed population.
c = 0.95, s^2 = 11.56, n = 30
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. We are tasked with constructing confidence intervals for (a) the population variance and (b) the population standard deviation, given a confidence level (c = 0.95), sample variance (s² = 11.56), and sample size (n = 30). The population is assumed to be normally distributed, which allows us to use the Chi-Square distribution for this calculation.
Step 2: Identify the formula for the confidence interval of the population variance. The confidence interval for the population variance (σ²) is given by: \( \left( \frac{(n-1)s^2}{\chi^2_{\alpha/2}}, \frac{(n-1)s^2}{\chi^2_{1-\alpha/2}} \right) \), where \( \chi^2_{\alpha/2} \) and \( \chi^2_{1-\alpha/2} \) are the critical values of the Chi-Square distribution with \( n-1 \) degrees of freedom.
Step 3: Calculate the degrees of freedom and the critical values. The degrees of freedom (df) are \( n-1 \), so \( df = 30-1 = 29 \). Using a Chi-Square table or calculator, find the critical values \( \chi^2_{\alpha/2} \) and \( \chi^2_{1-\alpha/2} \) for a 95% confidence level. Here, \( \alpha = 1 - c = 0.05 \), so \( \alpha/2 = 0.025 \).
Step 4: Plug the values into the formula for the confidence interval of the population variance. Substitute \( n-1 = 29 \), \( s^2 = 11.56 \), and the critical values \( \chi^2_{\alpha/2} \) and \( \chi^2_{1-\alpha/2} \) into the formula to compute the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval for the population variance.
Step 5: To find the confidence interval for the population standard deviation (σ), take the square root of the lower and upper bounds of the confidence interval for the population variance. This will give you the confidence interval for σ.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter.
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Chi-Squared Distribution
The Chi-squared distribution is a statistical distribution that is used to estimate the variance of a population based on sample data. It is particularly important when constructing confidence intervals for population variance and standard deviation, as it allows us to determine the critical values needed for these calculations, especially when the sample size is small.
Intro to Least Squares Regression
Sample Variance and Standard Deviation
Sample variance (s²) is a measure of how much the values in a sample differ from the sample mean, while the standard deviation (s) is the square root of the variance. These statistics are crucial for estimating the population variance and standard deviation, as they provide the necessary information to calculate confidence intervals and assess the variability within the data.
Calculating Standard Deviation
