Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Confidence Interval A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from sample statistics, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 95% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 95% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter. Recommended video: 06:33 06:33 Introduction to Confidence Intervals

Chi-Squared Distribution The Chi-squared distribution is a statistical distribution that is used to estimate the variance of a population based on sample data. It is particularly important when constructing confidence intervals for population variance and standard deviation, as it allows us to determine the critical values needed for these calculations, especially when the sample size is small. Recommended video: Guided course 07:01 07:01 Intro to Least Squares Regression