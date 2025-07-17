Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a sample statistic, that is likely to contain the population parameter with a specified level of confidence. For example, a 99% confidence interval suggests that if we were to take many samples and construct intervals in the same way, approximately 99% of those intervals would contain the true population parameter.
Recommended video:
Introduction to Confidence Intervals
Sample Standard Deviation
The sample standard deviation is a measure of the amount of variation or dispersion in a set of sample data points. It quantifies how much the individual data points deviate from the sample mean. In this context, it is used to estimate the variability of room rates among the sampled hotels, which is crucial for constructing the confidence interval.
Recommended video:
Calculating Standard Deviation
Chi-Square Distribution
The Chi-Square distribution is a statistical distribution that is used to estimate the variance of a population based on sample data. When constructing confidence intervals for population variances or standard deviations, the Chi-Square distribution is applied, particularly when the population is normally distributed, as is the case in this question.
Recommended video:
Intro to Least Squares Regression