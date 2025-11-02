The following table contains the number of successes and failures for three categories of a variable.
Test whether the proportions are equal for each category at the level of significance.
Test whether the proportions are equal for each category at the alpha=0.01 level of significance.
Celebrex Celebrex, a drug manufactured by Pfizer, Inc., is used to relieve symptoms associated with osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in adults. In clinical trials of the medication, some subjects reported dizziness as a side effect. The researchers wanted to discover whether the proportion of subjects taking Celebrex who reported dizziness as a side effect differed significantly from that for other treatment groups. The following data were collected.
a. Test whether the proportion of subjects within each treatment group who experienced dizziness are the same at the alpha=0.05 level of significance.
In Problems 5–8, find the critical values χ²₁₋ᵅ⁄₂ and χ²ᵅ⁄₂ for the given level of confidence and sample size.
6. 95% confidence, n = 25
Which of the following is not a condition for a chi-square goodness-of-fit test?
For which of the following scenarios is a chi-square goodness-of-fit test most appropriate?