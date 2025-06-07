Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
Confidence Intervals for Population Mean
9:07 minutes
Problem 6.T.2c
Textbook Question
The data set represents the weights (in pounds) of 10 randomly selected black bears from northeast Pennsylvania. Assume the weights are normally distributed. (Source: Pennsylvania Game Commission)
c. Construct a 99% confidence interval for the population standard deviation. Interpret the results.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Calculate the sample variance (s²) using the formula: s² = Σ(xᵢ - x̄)² / (n - 1), where xᵢ represents each data point, x̄ is the sample mean, and n is the sample size. First, compute the sample mean (x̄) by summing all the weights and dividing by the number of data points.
Step 2: Use the Chi-Square distribution to construct the confidence interval for the population variance. The formula for the confidence interval is: ( (n-1)s² / χ²_upper, (n-1)s² / χ²_lower ), where χ²_upper and χ²_lower are the critical values from the Chi-Square distribution table corresponding to the desired confidence level (99%) and degrees of freedom (df = n - 1).
Step 3: Convert the confidence interval for the variance into a confidence interval for the standard deviation by taking the square root of the lower and upper bounds of the variance interval.
Step 4: Interpret the results. The 99% confidence interval for the population standard deviation provides a range within which the true standard deviation of the black bear weights is likely to fall, with 99% certainty.
Step 5: Ensure all calculations are performed accurately, and verify the critical Chi-Square values for the 99% confidence level using a Chi-Square distribution table or statistical software.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Normal Distribution
Normal distribution is a probability distribution that is symmetric about the mean, showing that data near the mean are more frequent in occurrence than data far from the mean. In statistics, many natural phenomena, including weights of animals, tend to follow a normal distribution, which is characterized by its bell-shaped curve. Understanding this concept is crucial for constructing confidence intervals and making inferences about population parameters.
Confidence Interval
A confidence interval is a range of values, derived from a data set, that is likely to contain the value of an unknown population parameter. The interval is associated with a confidence level, such as 99%, which indicates the probability that the interval will capture the true parameter if the experiment were repeated multiple times. Constructing a confidence interval for the population standard deviation involves using sample data to estimate the variability in the population.
Chi-Square Distribution
The chi-square distribution is a statistical distribution that is used to estimate the variance of a population based on sample data. It is particularly important when constructing confidence intervals for standard deviations. When the population is normally distributed, the sample variance follows a chi-square distribution, allowing statisticians to calculate confidence intervals for the population standard deviation using the sample variance and the appropriate chi-square critical values.
