If an angle in standard position intercepts an arc on a circle, and the arc is labeled as AD, what is the measure of arc AD if the angle measures ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
If an angle is in standard position and , in which quadrant does its terminal side lie?
Watch next
Master Drawing Angles in Standard Position with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which of the following is a measure of an angle that is coterminal with a angle?
If an angle is in standard position and its terminal side passes through the point on the coordinate plane, what is the measure of the angle in degrees?
An angle is drawn in standard position with its terminal side in the second quadrant. Which of the following could be the measure of this angle?
Given that is an angle in standard position with its initial side along the positive x-axis and its terminal side passing through the point , what is the measure of in degrees?
If you needed to draw an angle in standard position, where would its initial side be located?
Given a triangle where two of the angles measure and , what is the approximate measure of the third angle in degrees?
Angles in Standard Position practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations