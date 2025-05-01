Identify the range of angles for each quadrant: Quadrant I is from \$0^\circ\( to \)90^\circ\(, Quadrant II is from \)90^\circ\( to \)180^\circ\(, Quadrant III is from \)180^\circ\( to \)270^\circ\(, and Quadrant IV is from \)270^\circ\( to \)360^\circ$.