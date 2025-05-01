Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
7. Non-Right Triangles
Law of Cosines
Multiple Choice
Given triangle ABC with sides , , and opposite angles A, B, and C respectively, which equation can be used to solve for the measure of angle ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recognize that the problem involves the Law of Cosines, which relates the lengths of the sides of a triangle to the cosine of one of its angles.
Recall the Law of Cosines formula for any triangle ABC: \(a^{2} = b^{2} + c^{2} - 2bc \cos(A)\), where side \(a\) is opposite angle \(A\), side \(b\) opposite angle \(B\), and side \(c\) opposite angle \(C\).
To solve for angle \(B\), use the Law of Cosines formula with side \(b\) opposite angle \(B\): \(b^{2} = a^{2} + c^{2} - 2ac \cos(B)\).
Note that the given incorrect equation has a plus sign before the \$2ac \cos(B)\( term, but the correct Law of Cosines formula requires a minus sign: \)b^{2} = a^{2} + c^{2} - 2ac \cos(B)$.
Therefore, the correct equation to solve for angle \(B\) is \(b^{2} = a^{2} + c^{2} - 2ac \cos(B)\), which can be rearranged to find \(\cos(B)\) and then \(B\) itself.
Textbook Question
In Exercises 57–64, find the exact value of the following under the given conditions:a. cos (α + β)3 3𝝅 1 3𝝅 tan α = ------ , 𝝅 < α < -------- , and cos β = ------- , ---------- < β < 2𝝅.4 2 4 2
Textbook Question
In Exercises 69–74, rewrite each expression as a simplified expression containing one term.cos (α + β) cos β + sin (α + β) sin β
Multiple Choice
For a triangle with sides , , and , and angle opposite side , which equation can be used to solve for using the Law of Cosines?
Multiple Choice
Given a triangle with sides , , and , and angle opposite side , which equation can be used to find the value of if side measures 8.7 cm?
Multiple Choice
In a quadrilateral, what is the sum of the measures of all four interior angles?
Multiple Choice
Which of the following triangles can you use the Law of Cosines to solve for a missing side?
Multiple Choice
A rectangular sandbox has sides of length feet and feet. If the diagonal of the sandbox measures feet, which equation using the Law of Cosines can be used to find the angle between the two sides?
