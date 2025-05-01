Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Solving Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is always true about the angles of an isosceles triangle?
A
Two angles are always congruent.
B
All three angles are always equal.
C
There is always a right angle.
D
No two angles can be equal.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the definition of an isosceles triangle: it is a triangle with at least two sides of equal length.
Understand that in any triangle, the angles opposite equal sides are themselves equal. This is a fundamental property of isosceles triangles.
Use the Isosceles Triangle Theorem, which states that if two sides of a triangle are congruent, then the angles opposite those sides are congruent.
Recognize that this means exactly two angles in an isosceles triangle are always congruent, but the third angle can be different.
Conclude that the statement 'Two angles are always congruent' is always true for isosceles triangles, while the other options are not necessarily true.
