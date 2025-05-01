In right triangle , if is units and is units, what is the length of line segment ?
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
In a right triangle, one leg has length , the other leg has length , and the hypotenuse has length . What is the value of ?
Watch next
Master Finding Missing Side Lengths with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Which of the following is always true about the angles of an isosceles triangle?
A right triangle has a hypotenuse of length units and one leg of length units. What is the length of the other leg of the triangle?
A right triangle has one leg of length units and a hypotenuse of length units. What is the length of the missing leg? If necessary, round your answer to the nearest tenth.
In right triangle PQR, angle
In a right triangle, if one leg has length units, the other leg has length units, and angle is opposite the side of unknown length, what is the length of the side opposite angle ?
In right triangle , angle is the right angle, is at the origin, is at , and is at . What is the length of line segment ? Round to the nearest tenth.
Solving Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations