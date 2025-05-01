Given the vectors and , compute using the properties of cross products (not determinants). Which of the following is the result?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Recall the basic properties of the cross product for the standard unit vectors \( \mathbf{i}, \mathbf{j}, \mathbf{k} \): \( \mathbf{i} \times \mathbf{j} = \mathbf{k} \), \( \mathbf{j} \times \mathbf{k} = \mathbf{i} \), and \( \mathbf{k} \times \mathbf{i} = \mathbf{j} \).
Start by computing the inner cross product \( (\mathbf{i} \times \mathbf{j}) \). Using the property above, this equals \( \mathbf{k} \).
Next, compute the cross product of the result with \( \mathbf{k} \), that is \( \mathbf{k} \times \mathbf{k} \).
Recall that the cross product of any vector with itself is the zero vector, so \( \mathbf{k} \times \mathbf{k} = \mathbf{0} \).
Therefore, the entire expression \( (\mathbf{i} \times \mathbf{j}) \times \mathbf{k} \) simplifies to \( \mathbf{0} \), which is not among the given options, so re-examine the problem or the properties used.
