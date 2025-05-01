In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side to angle is units and the hypotenuse is units, what is the value of ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with an angle of and an adjacent side of length , which equation can be used to solve for the hypotenuse ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to the given angle of 35°: the side of length 5 is adjacent to the angle, and the hypotenuse is the side opposite the right angle, labeled as \( c \).
Recall the definition of cosine in a right triangle: \( \cos(\theta) = \frac{\text{adjacent side}}{\text{hypotenuse}} \). Here, \( \theta = 35^\circ \), the adjacent side is 5, and the hypotenuse is \( c \).
Set up the equation using the cosine ratio: \( \cos(35^\circ) = \frac{5}{c} \).
To solve for \( c \), multiply both sides of the equation by \( c \) and then divide both sides by \( \cos(35^\circ) \) to isolate \( c \): \( c = \frac{5}{\cos(35^\circ)} \).
This equation \( c = \frac{5}{\cos(35^\circ)} \) can be used to find the length of the hypotenuse given the adjacent side and the angle.
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle ABC with right angle at C, which of the following is the correct trigonometric ratio for ?
Multiple Choice
In kite KLMN, if angle K is and angle L is , what is the measure of angle LMN?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the hypotenuse has a length of , what is the length of the side adjacent to the angle (to the nearest whole number)?
Multiple Choice
Each exterior angle of a regular decagon has a measure of degrees. What is the value of ?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle where is one of the angles, which of the following could be the measure of ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
