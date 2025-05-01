In right triangle , if angle is the right angle, which of the following correctly expresses in terms of the side lengths?
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle ABC with right angle at C, which of the following is the correct trigonometric ratio for ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides of the right triangle relative to angle A. The side opposite angle A is BC, the side adjacent to angle A is AC, and the hypotenuse is AB.
Recall the definitions of the primary trigonometric ratios for an angle in a right triangle: - \(\sin A = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\) - \(\cos A = \frac{\text{adjacent}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\) - \(\tan A = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{adjacent}}\)
Substitute the sides identified into these formulas: - \(\sin A = \frac{BC}{AB}\) - \(\cos A = \frac{AC}{AB}\) - \(\tan A = \frac{BC}{AC}\)
Compare the given options with these expressions to determine which matches the correct trigonometric ratio for angle A.
Conclude that the correct trigonometric ratio for angle A is the one that matches the side lengths as per the definitions above.
