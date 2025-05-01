Given a right triangle with angle and the side opposite to has length , the side adjacent to has length , and the hypotenuse has length , which equation can be used to find the measure of angle ?
In right triangle , angle measures . What is the measure of angle in degrees?
In a right triangle, if the length of the adjacent side to angle is units and the hypotenuse is units, what is the value of ?
Given a right triangle ABC with right angle at C, which of the following is the correct trigonometric ratio for ?
In kite KLMN, if angle K is and angle L is , what is the measure of angle LMN?
Given a right triangle with an angle of and an adjacent side of length , which equation can be used to solve for the hypotenuse ?
Given a right triangle where one of the acute angles is and the hypotenuse has a length of , what is the length of the side adjacent to the angle (to the nearest whole number)?
Each exterior angle of a regular decagon has a measure of degrees. What is the value of ?
