- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
In a triangle, if one angle measures , which of the following statements is true about the triangle and its angles?
Given a circle with circumference and a central angle of radians, what is the length of the arc subtended by the angle ?
Given a right triangle with angle equal to and hypotenuse , which equation can be used to solve for if the side opposite angle is and the side adjacent is ?
In a right triangle
In a right triangle, if two triangles have their corresponding acute angles equal, which angles are congruent to each other?
If an angle in a right triangle measures degrees, what is the measure of its supplement?
Which equation correctly relates the measure of angle in a right triangle to the lengths of the opposite side and the hypotenuse ?
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
