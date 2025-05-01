Given a right triangle where side is units, side is units, and is the hypotenuse, which is the best approximation for the measure of angle ?
Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles40m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles
Struggling with Trigonometry?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Given a right triangle with angle equal to and hypotenuse , which equation can be used to solve for if the side opposite angle is and the side adjacent is ?
A
B
C
D
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the sides relative to angle A in the right triangle: side a is opposite angle A, side b is adjacent to angle A, and side c is the hypotenuse.
Recall the definition of sine in a right triangle: \(\sin(\theta) = \frac{\text{opposite}}{\text{hypotenuse}}\). For angle A, this becomes \(\sin(50^\circ) = \frac{a}{c}\).
Rearrange the sine equation to solve for the hypotenuse c: multiply both sides by c and then divide both sides by \(\sin(50^\circ)\) to isolate c, giving \(c = \frac{a}{\sin(50^\circ)}\).
Verify that using cosine would relate the adjacent side b to the hypotenuse c by \(\cos(50^\circ) = \frac{b}{c}\), which rearranges to \(c = \frac{b}{\cos(50^\circ)}\), but since the problem asks for the equation involving side a, the sine relation is appropriate.
Conclude that the correct equation to solve for c using the opposite side a and angle 50° is \(c = \frac{a}{\sin(50^\circ)}\).
Watch next
Master Introduction to Trigonometric Functions with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Multiple Choice
11
views
Multiple Choice
Given a circle with circumference and a central angle of radians, what is the length of the arc subtended by the angle ?
8
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a triangle, if one angle measures , which of the following statements is true about the triangle and its angles?
11
views
Multiple Choice
In a right triangle, if two triangles have their corresponding acute angles equal, which angles are congruent to each other?
4
views
Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles practice set
- Problem sets built by lead tutorsExpert video explanations